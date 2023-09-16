Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Old Bar win Group 3 premiership with great win over Port Sharks

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 16 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We are the champions - Old Bar players start celebrations after their 22-10 win over Port Macquarie in the Group 3 grand final at Port Macquarie. Photo Mardi Borg
We are the champions - Old Bar players start celebrations after their 22-10 win over Port Macquarie in the Group 3 grand final at Port Macquarie. Photo Mardi Borg

THE Group Three Rugby League premiership shield is ensconced in Old Bar for the first time this century after the Pirates defeated Port Sharks 22-10 in an at times torrid grand final played at Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.