THE Group Three Rugby League premiership shield is ensconced in Old Bar for the first time this century after the Pirates defeated Port Sharks 22-10 in an at times torrid grand final played at Port Macquarie.
Old Bar hadn't won a premiership since 1999. They are also the first southern club to win a title since Forster-Tuncurry in 2011.
Unrelenting defence was a major factor in the win. The Pirates conceded a try from a kick after just two minutes but shut the Sharks out for the remainder of the half to trot off at the break leading 18-4. In the process the Pirates scored four tries but only kicked one goal although all the attempts were from out.
There was a momentum shift virtually from the kickoff of the second stanza, which was delayed as officials hurriedly filled a hole in the field. The Sharks had all the ball for the opening 20 minutes and pounded the Pirate line. However, they came up with only one try. There was a fracas after winger Savani Ratu crossed in the corner for the Sharks and this resulted in Old Bar inter-change forward Troy Clarke being sent off. Clarke came of the bench to become involved.
However, Old Bar retained 13 players on the field, causing consternation among Port officials, who claimed the Pirates should be down to 12. The matter was resolved by NSWRL official Dan Tempest, who ruled that the Pirates could have 13, but would be down an interchange player. Old Bar also lost centre Shane Nigel who succumbed to a rib injury early in the second half
Halfback and co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys was named player of the match and he turned in his usual polished performance, having a hand in two tries while he was a cool head in the second half. Centre/winger Simon Wise must have come in contention after he produced a powerhouse effort. Wise scored two tries and set up the last for centre John Stanley. He ran hard and he ran often.
Old Bar's decision this year to go offshore looking for talent this year paid dividends with Wise and fellow imports Emmanuel Soli and Stanley scoring all their tries. Soli posted a double in the first half.
"I'm so proud of these boys. That semi-final loss was a blessing in disguise because it made us hungry again,'' a jubilant Worboys said at fullback.
Worboys agreed Old Bar's defence was outstanding.
"In our first six games this year we only averaged six point against us, but we fell away from that in the middle section of the year,'' he said.
"But the effort today, under some difficult circumstances, was great.''
Worboys said Wise was superb.
"The way he plays and puts his body on the line is unbelievable. He's probably been our best player in the last few weeks,'' he said.
"The carries our outside backs took were great.''
Former Australian captain Boyd Cordner - an Old Bar junior - made a hurried trip from Melbourne on Saturday morning where he was with the Sydney Roosters - to attend. He addressed the squad before the match and at halftime.
"He was a voice of reason, explaining that we can't let emotion get the better of us,'' Worboys said.
"The boys really responded.''
Port Macquarie coach Matt Hogan was gracious in defeat.
"We have no excuses, we were beaten by the better side,'' he said.
"We were a bit flat in the first half - it wasn't due to the preparation - the week we had was good. Old Bar had all the running and we lacked a bit of control around the ruck and they got a quick roll-on.''
He said the Sharks failed to capitalise on their chances in the second half.
"But Old Bar deserved to win. They were minor premiers and they would beat any team in the competition today. I thought we did well to get here and I'm proud of my boys,'' Hogan said.
Hogan indicated he'll seek the coaching job next year and is excited by the junior talent coming through the club.
The Sharks had the perfect start when five-eighth Kieran Gallagher picked up a bomb spilt by the Pirates to score after just two minutes.
However, the Pirates responded with two quick tries to Soli to jump to an 8-4 lead. Port should have at least levelled the scores when winger Rusiate Qalita spilt the ball when he dived over for a try. Worboys then put in a deft kick for Wise to pounce on to score his first try and Zac Butler kicked his only goal of the game to extend the lead to 14-4. Worboys then sent a great cutout ball to Wise and he did the rest to make it 18-4.
Fullback Corey Lewis kicked a conversion from the sideline to convert Ratu's second half try for the Sharks to put them back in the hunt at 18-10. However, handling errors crept into Port's game while Old Bar's defence was resolute. When Wise sent the final pass to give Stanley space to score it was game over.
Old Bar's forward stood up with second rowers Dave Aron and Nathan Napier getting through plenty of work as did lock James Handford and prop Jared Wooster. Interchange forward Matt Prior did all that was asked of him while co-captain-coach and hooker Mick Henry had a mighty game.
Lock Joel Antilla and second rower Koby Smith were strong for the Sharks. Halfback Mitch Wilbow picked up a leg injury in the first half and this troubled him for the rest of the encounter.
Old Bar 22 (E Soli 2, S Wise 2, J Stanley tries, Z Butler goal) defeated Port Macquarie 10 (K Gallagher, S Ratu tries. C Lewis goal)
OLD Bar's win in first grade denied Port clubs a clean sweep of premierships. Port City won the league tag 16-0 over Taree City while Port Sharks took out the under 18s by beating Port City 28-12. Port City won reserve grade 24-14 over Macleay Valley.
The gate of $19,900 was the biggest for a Group 3 grand final at the Port stadium.
