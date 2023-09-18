Port Macquarie Sharks produced a strong finish to down Port City Breakers 28-12 in a hard fought Group Three Rugby League under 18 grand final.
While the final score indicates a comfortable win for the minor premiers, in reality, it was anything but. With 10 minutes remaining the scores were locked at 12-12 in what was an engrossing struggle. The Sharks then showed their quality - they finished the season-proper with an unbeaten record - the claim the premiership.
Big centre Lachlan Pensini pushed the Sharks four points clear with a try after he was given some space out wide to give them a 16-12 lead. Soon after hooker Zeb Hogan dived over from dummy half and a goal to five-eighth Jack Alchin sealed the win. With time just about up the impressive Pensini posted his second try for Alchin to convert.
Until the closing stages, when heat would have become a factor, the defence from both sides was brutal. Port boasts a big pack of forwards and they smashed their way through the ruck. However, for the most part the Breakers were equal to the challenge and they also tested the Sharks' defence.
Second rower Jack Lund from the Sharks was a deserved winner of the player of the match but there were several contenders.
The Sharks went six points up after just two minutes when hard working second rower Rowan Mcllroy crossed and Alchin landed an angled conversion. However, the Breakers responded almost immediately when winger Dennis Quinlan greedily accepted a perfectly timed kick to score and five-eighth Bevan Dungay-Dixon landed a great goal from the sideline.
Kai Smith-Lloyd then produced a clever offload to co-centre Wil Rosenbaum and he did well to score in the corner. Alchin continued the radar-like goal kicking the land the conversion so it was 12-6 to the Sharks at halftime.
Breakers hooker Hudson Harmer scored a determined try nine minutes into the second half and Dungay-Dixon had no trouble with the conversion. It became a real arm wrestle from there marked by momentum swings until Pensini's try.
"I'm really proud of my boys, but it was a great game and both sides played with plenty of energy,'' Sharks coach Michael Gilmour said at fulltime.
Port Sharks 28 (L Pensini 2, R Mcllroy, W Rosenbaum, Z Hogan tries, J Alchin 4 goals) d Port City 12 (D Quinlan, H Hudson tries, B Dungay-Dixon 2 goals).
