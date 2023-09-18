Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Sharks down Port City Breakers under-18's Group 3 Rugby League grand final

By Mick McDonald
September 18 2023 - 2:00pm
Port Macquarie Sharks produced a strong finish to down Port City Breakers 28-12 in a hard fought Group Three Rugby League under 18 grand final.

