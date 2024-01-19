Group Three Rugby League looks at kicking off under 19 women's competition

GROUP Three Rugby League will call for nominations for an under 19 women's competition this year.
This could be played in conjunction with the junior league.
"We would need at least four teams to make a competition,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
He said there appears to be some interest in clubland about playing 19s. The younger age group could also act as a backup for clubs that field sides in the Mid North Coast Women's Rugby League.
Mr Drury said if the Group Three Juniors agree matches could be played on Friday nights. The junior league's girl's league tag games are played on Fridays. Group Three juniors run the girl's tackle games on Saturday.
"There are a few things we'd have to sort out first, but if the interest is there, we'll run a comp,'' Mr Drury said.
Port City Breakers Club president Geoff Kelly indicated they are planning to put together a team for the competition.
"There's good numbers at the moment, we are still finalising everything, but we believe it will be a great addition to Group Three Rugby League," he said.
