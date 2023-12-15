Woman accused of involvement in fatal Kendall shooting granted bail

A North Haven woman accused of being involved in the shooting death of a Kendall man has been granted bail.
Ashley Louise Shields, 27, appeared via video link before Magistrate Debra Maher in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, December 13.
Shields is charged with concealing a serious indictable offence of another person. She has not entered a plea in relation to the charges.
Paul Davy, 43, was found on the driveway of a home in Batar Creek Road, Kendall, at 6.40pm on November 22.
Members of the public commenced CPR before paramedics arrived but the Kendall man died at the scene.
Shields was one of four people arrested by officers from the Mid North Coast Police District in relation to the Kendall shooting.
Michael Nicholas Hatzigeorgiou, Luke Willcockson and 53-year-old Kendall woman Julia Ann Jeffrey also face charges.
Willcockson has been charged with murdering Mr Davy in Kendall between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Wednesday, November 22.
Hatzigeorgiou, Shields and Jeffrey have all been charged with concealing the alleged murder from authorities.
Jeffrey has also been charged with hindering the investigation of the offence.
Shield's lawyer Shelley Watts made a release application on behalf of her client, which was opposed by the police prosecutor.
The prosecution said he opposed the application due to concerns that the alleged murder weapon, a shotgun, was missing.
The shotgun has not been recovered and the prosecution suggested that Shields could be aware of its location.
He also cited concerns that Shields did not comply with court directions generally as she has failed to appear before the court before and that the prosecution had a strong case involving CCTV footage with audio.
Ms Watts said that Shields had a record but that most were driving matters.
"She's 27 years of age, she's not been in custody before," Ms Watts said.
Ms Watts told the court that given the matter involved murder, there would likely be delays in the proceedings and Shields could likely be in custody for nine to 12 months.
Ms Watts also questioned that while the alleged murder weapon had not been located, she was not sure where the submission comes from that her client would know where the gun was.
"She may or may not," Magistrate Maher said.
"She left ... she left a dying man on the ground and drove away with the alleged murderer.
"That is very serious."
The court heard that drugs had been found when Shields was arrested and that she was in the company of the person police allege fired the gun.
Magistrate Maher said that it was a very strong prosecution case but did mention Shields' record.
"[Shields has] what I would refer to as a medium record," she said.
"I can't see prior offences of violence."
Magistrate Maher said that she believed the court could put strong conditions in place that would limit Shields' movement.
Shields' bail conditions include that she must:
Shields will next appear with the other three co-accused at Port Macquarie Local Court on February 8, 2024.
Jeffrey's case also appeared in court.
Jeffrey is currently also out on bail which strict rules including:
In papers submitted to the court, Jeffrey allegedly was in a domestic relationship with one of the co-accused and "concealed the death of the victim to protect the co-accused".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.