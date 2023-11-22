Port Macquarie News
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police search underway after man found dead outside Kendall home

By Joanie Clark and Ben Carr
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have launched an investigation after a man's body was located outside a Kendall home overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.