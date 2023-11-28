Fourth person now charged over alleged murder of Paul Davy in Kendall

Mid North Coast police have now charged a fourth person over their alleged role in the shooting death of Kendall man Paul Davy.
Mr Davy was found on the driveway of a home in Batar Creek Road, Kendall, at 6.40pm on November 22.
Members of the public commenced CPR before paramedics arrived, but the 43-year-old died at the scene.
A 53-year-old woman was arrested in Port Macquarie's Murray Street about 9:35am on Monday, November 27.
She was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station, where she was charged with hinder investigation serious indictable offence and conceal serious indictable offence.
She was subsequently granted conditional bail to re-appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on December 13.
The three other people charged over Mr Davy's alleged murder are a 27-year-old woman and two men, aged 37 and 39.
Police arrested 39-year-old Coolongolook man Michael Nicholas Hatzigeorgiou on Saturday, November 25 and later apprehended North Haven residents Luke Willcockson, 37 and Ashley Louise Shields, 27 on Sunday November 26.
Willcockson has been charged with allegedly murdering Mr Davy in Kendall.
Hatzigeorgiou and Shields have both been charged with concealing the alleged murder from authorities.
Their charges were heard in Port Macquarie Court on Monday, November 27. None applied for bail.
Their cases will be heard again on December 13 when the prosecution will decide if the matter stays before the Local Court or proceeds to a higher court.
Strike Force Holmesleigh was established following the alleged murder. Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
