Port Macquarie News
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Crime

Fourth person now charged over alleged murder of Paul Davy in Kendall

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 7:48am
The scene of the alleged murder in Kendall. Picture by Joanie Clark.
The scene of the alleged murder in Kendall. Picture by Joanie Clark.

Mid North Coast police have now charged a fourth person over their alleged role in the shooting death of Kendall man Paul Davy.

Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News

