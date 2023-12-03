Port Macquarie News
Monday, 4 December 2023
Over 600 in Port Macquarie Coastal Walk Against Domestic and Family Violence

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
December 3 2023 - 12:53pm
A sea of over 600 people dressed in white have walked up the Port Macquarie coast to take a stand against domestic violence.

