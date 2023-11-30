Port Macquarie News
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Aarohi Deshmukh from St Columba Anglican School wins top science award

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 12 student Aarohi Deshmukh with some prototypes from her HSC Design project. Aarohi won the Young Scientist of the Year award for her project The Hive on Monday, November 27. Picture supplied
Year 12 student Aarohi Deshmukh with some prototypes from her HSC Design project. Aarohi won the Young Scientist of the Year award for her project The Hive on Monday, November 27. Picture supplied

A Port Macquarie student has won a prestigious science prize with a forward-thinking idea to build sustainable housing from beeswax.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.