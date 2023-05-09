Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams appointed to shadow cabinet

By Newsroom
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:42pm, first published May 9 2023 - 6:00pm
NSW opposition leader Mark Speakman and Shadow Minister for Women, Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and Aboriginal Affairs Leslie Williams. Picture supplied
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams has been appointed as the Shadow Minister for Women, Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and Aboriginal Affairs.

