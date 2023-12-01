Port Macquarie News
'Finally a say' for Janet Cohen as voluntary assisted dying made legal

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated December 1 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:00pm
Camden Haven resident Janet Cohen in 2021. The voluntary assisted dying advocate led an eight year campaign to see state laws introduced. Picture by Liz Langdale
After eight long years of campaigning Camden Haven advocate Janet Cohen feels a level of comfort after voluntary assisted dying (VAD) laws were introduced in NSW this week.

