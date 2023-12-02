Port Macquarie News
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Six Port Macquarie teams to contest NSW Senior State Cup finals

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 2 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 6:54pm
Port Makos v Philippines in Mixed Open action at the 2023 NSW Senior State Cup in Port Macquarie. Picture by Kim Ambrose, @saltyfoxfotography
Port Makos v Philippines in Mixed Open action at the 2023 NSW Senior State Cup in Port Macquarie. Picture by Kim Ambrose, @saltyfoxfotography

Hosts Port Macquarie Makos will contest finals on Sunday in six of the seven divisions they are contesting at the touch football NSW Senior State Cup.

