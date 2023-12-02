Hosts Port Macquarie Makos will contest finals on Sunday in six of the seven divisions they are contesting at the touch football NSW Senior State Cup.
The competition started on Friday and pool matches continued on Saturday
The Makos' Mixed Masters went through qualifying games unbeaten to top their pool and will play Forster in in quarter finals.
The Mixed Senior team also leads their competition with three wins and they will play Newcastle in the semi-finals with Beresfield and Tamworth in the other semi-final.
Port finished second in Pool B in the hotly contested Mixed Open division. They won five games and were just two points behind Hills who had five wins and a draw.
They will meet Macksville in the quarter-finals.
It was even closer in Pool A with pre-tournament favourites Eastern Suburbs and Wollongong playing out a 7-7 draw and winning the remainder of their games to finish equal top on 18 points.
Port's Men's 20s finals draw has not been finalised but they will be part of the action after finishing third in their pool with four wins from six games.
The Makos' Women's 20s will play Penrith in the Plate quarter-finals after finishing sixth in Pool A with one win.
Port's Women's 45s plays Manly in the semi-finals and the the Makos' Women's Masters team finished bottom of their pool with two draws.
The competition also featured seven international teams hailing from England, Singapore, Japan and the Philippines.
