Camden Haven High School students brought out the glitz and glamour for their Year 12 formal.
The special night was held at Laurieton United Services Club on Thursday, November 9.
The special evening celebrated the end of high school with a delicious meal, photo booths, MSP photography, speeches, and mock awards.
Three DJ's from Year 11 entertainment helped provide lighting, sound and music for the graduating cohort.
Year Advisor and Science teacher Dr Deb Geronimi said the 73 graduating students had been a fabulous year group.
"Believe in yourself and all that you are," she said.
"Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle."
"As Your Year Advisor, I bid you farewell and wish you all the best of luck in the days and years ahead. Thanks so much for the journey!"
A print version of this gallery will be available next week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.