There were some spectacular highlights on day one of the touch football 2023 NSW Senior State Cup in Port Macquarie as the state's best and teams from England, Singapore, Japan and the Philippines competed.
The tournament started on Friday and continues on Saturday and Sunday. Organisers expect to attract close to 6000 people to the region for the three-day tournament.
All four nations will use the prestigious event as a warm-up for the 2024 World Cup to be held in the UK.
England have their Men's Open, Women's Open and Senior Women's teams, while Singapore have their Men's and Women's Open. Both Japan and the Philippines have sent Mixed Open teams for the tournament.
All up their are 16 divisions from 20s to Masters and All Abilities in men's, women's and mixed categories.
Port Macquarie has six teams in action; men's under-20s, mixed open A, mixed seniors, mixed masters, women's masters and women's under-20s.
Going into Saturday, in the Men's 20s Port Makos were second in Pool B with four wins after round five.
Orange leads the Pool with five wins from five games. Newcastle leads Pool A from Northern Beaches. Central Coast is on top of Pool C from Maitland.
In the Women's 20s, Port are fifth in a tough Pool A with one win from their five games.
In Mixed Open A, Port are second in Pool B on16 points, two points behind Hills. Wollongong leads Pool A from Easts.
In Mixed Seniors, Port are second equal on eight points with Tamworth with Beresfield leading on 10.
Port are fifth in Pool A in Women's Masters with two draws from their four games.
