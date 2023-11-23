The 44-year-old surfer who was attacked by a shark at Lighthouse Beach three months ago, will return to the water for the first time on Saturday, November 25, when Port Macquarie attempts a world record paddle out.
Toby Begg was surfing off Watonga Rocks just before 10am on Friday, August 25, when he was attacked by a four-metre great white shark.
He managed to swim back to shore where other surfers, including off-duty emergency doctors, tried to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.
He lost his right foot and suffered serious injuries to his left leg.
While still undergoing treatment, Mr Begg will be at Town Beach to honour another Port Macquarie local, Zac Young, who was killed by a shark near Coffs Harbour in 2013.
Zac's father, Kevin Young, is organising the world record paddle out attempt, as part of a larger community event called, Love Thy Neighbour.
The event will pay tribute to his son's life and legacy.
Mr Young confirmed Mr Begg's participation and that it will be the first time he has been in the water since the shark attack.
The event will be held across two days.
There will be live music and food stalls on Friday, November 24. The world-record paddle out attempt will be held the following day from 8.45am.
For more information about the event, or to register for the paddle out, visit this website.
