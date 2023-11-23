Port Macquarie News
Friday, 24 November 2023
Port Macquarie shark attack survivor Toby Begg to join world record paddle out

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
November 24 2023 - 4:00am
Shark attack survivor Toby Begg (right) visited the Port Macquarie Surfing Museum ahead of the record paddle out attempt in memory of Zac Young. Pictures supplied
Shark attack survivor Toby Begg (right) visited the Port Macquarie Surfing Museum ahead of the record paddle out attempt in memory of Zac Young. Pictures supplied

The 44-year-old surfer who was attacked by a shark at Lighthouse Beach three months ago, will return to the water for the first time on Saturday, November 25, when Port Macquarie attempts a world record paddle out.

