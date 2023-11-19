Port Macquarie News
Monday, 20 November 2023
Updated

Blake Jayden Turnham accused of Port Macquarie kitchen knife stabbing

By Sue Stephenson and Ben Carr
Updated November 20 2023 - 6:19pm, first published November 19 2023 - 9:23pm
A crime scene was established after a stabbing at The Halyard. Pictures, file and Google Maps
A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed in the stomach with a kitchen knife in a Port Macquarie home in the early hours of Sunday, November 19, has asked that his updated condition not be released.

