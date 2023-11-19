A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed in the stomach with a kitchen knife in a Port Macquarie home in the early hours of Sunday, November 19, has asked that his updated condition not be released.
According to earlier statements from NSW Police and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, the man was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a critical condition and then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health told the Port News that the injured man had requested that no further medical details be made public.
Blake Jayden Turnham, 22, was in custody as he appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Court on Monday November 20, charged over the stabbing.
He is accused of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
His lawyer did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. No plea has been entered.
Emergency services had attended a home on The Halyard in Port Macquarie at 2.40am Sunday, where they found the younger man with serious wounds to his lower abdomen.
Court documents show the alleged weapon was a kitchen knife.
Police established a crime scene and Turnham was arrested at 8.45am at the Port Macquarie Police Station.
He is due to re-appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday, November 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.