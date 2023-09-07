Port Macquarie News
In Depth

Kurt Durbridge is one of the doctors who helped shark attack victim Toby Begg

Updated September 7 2023 - 11:33pm, first published 10:35am
One of the emergency doctors who arrived at Port Macquarie's Lighthouse Beach minutes after Toby Begg was attacked by a shark has described his timing as "serendipitous".

