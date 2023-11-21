Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie to attempt world record paddle out to honour shark attack victim, Zac Young

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
November 22 2023 - 4:00am
Port Macquarie's Kevin Young is inviting the community to attempt a world-record paddle out to honour his son, Zac, who was killed by a shark. Picture by Mardi Borg
Ten years after Port Macquarie's Zac Young was killed by a shark, the community is coming together to attempt a world record paddle out to pay tribute to his life and legacy.

