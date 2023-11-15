This week while talking to Mitch the lifesaver at Town Beach, we had a discussion about why the beaches on the Mid North Coast are so unique and why they have so many different conditions.
These are some of the reasons.
TOWNS: Towns is probably the most iconic beach in Australia, where you can be guaranteed a wave almost every day. It has Flaggie's, Middle's, Chicken's and of course the famous Breakwall, which is crowned the capital of bodyboarding in Australia. This wave is world renowned and works on a NE-E swell on the run out tide.
FLYNNS: is an open beach with some very heavy waves with peaky conditions and bommies at both ends working on a SE swell with SW-NW winds. It has very strong currents.
SHELLY BEACH: Shelly Beach can be very tricky. The southerly point works on a SE swell with winds either S-SW. The northern end is better on NE winds with a southerly swell.
A larger swell is a difficult wave to get to and a decent swim in if you lose your board, which happened to me early this year. So always have a friend with you.
LIGHTHOUSE BEACH: Lighthouse is our NE swell heaven, when the NE blows hard and a wave can be caught off "Club Rock".
The best conditions are found with a south swell and can be very heavy, with peaks working up and down the beach and a very powerful slab found at Watonga Rocks.
Don't forget when it's too big, surf "Gidgets Corner" in the northern pocket, which can be fun.
MIDDLE ROCK: Moving south you will find Middle Rock at Lake Cathie. This wave works on the dropping swell and likes more front on swell from SE-E with large westerlies.
You will find some lefts at the back of Middle Rock on the NE winds.
Just to finish, in the 60's Towns had their surfing crew; Flynns had their Mob, Lighthouse was not surfed and down south, surfers tended to stick to their home breaks.
Everyone was territorial.
Conditions this week are going to be tricky.
Winds are going to be S-SW Friday and Saturday, with 5-10 knots. Then changing to NE with 10-20 knots on Monday.
Water temp will improve to 18 degrees on Saturday but will drop again with the NE winds to 15-16 degrees. Maybe keep the wettie handy.
Swell will be consistent 1.4-1.6m, mostly from the E.
I remember about six years ago venturing to Lighthouse Beach and being asked if I had my passport stamp.
See you in the surf
Ken
