What's biting: challenging Spring weather for Hastings and Camden Haven anglers

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 7:03pm
This week's photo is of the man who introduced me to fishing at a very young age, my amazing father Geoff Shelton, with a snapper he recently caught off Port Macquarie.
The past few weekends of strong winds have made it difficult for most anglers, the weather remains all over the place.

