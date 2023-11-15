Port Macquarie is the storm capital of NSW with SES responding to more than 800 incidents in the past financial year.
The region was ranked number one ahead of Dubbo and Forbes for call outs with the SES responding to more than 24,000 storm-related incidents across the state.
Port Macquarie ranked fourth for insurance claims according to insurer AAMI, behind Dubbo and Bateau Bay on the Central Coast and Belmont at Lake Macquarie.
Leading Senior Operator of Port Macquarie SES Michael Ward said the organisation responded to more than 840 jobs in the last financial year in the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA.
"Of those, 760 were storm-related," he said. "Significant events were the hail storm last year and the microburst in February this year.
"We are in storm season and prevention is preferable, so simple things like cleaning gutters and trimming back vegetation helps with both storms and bushfires."
The mircoburst that hit the region on Friday afternoon, February 3, left about 14,000 homes without power, ripped roofs off properties and downed trees.
There was no advance warning of the massive storm which was likely caused by a humid and unstable air mass contrasting with a cold front sweeping through southern parts of NSW.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said while storms can happen at any time of year there's an increased chance of storms between October and March.
"NSW sees a higher chance of strong winds and heavy rain which can cause damage to homes and properties," he said.
"It's important to know your storm risk, have a plan in place, get your home ready, be aware of what you will do if disaster strikes, and look out for one another."
"When times are tough, it can be hard to prioritise things like home maintenance, particularly spending money on improving the resilience of your home. However, many of these tasks don't cost or take long, and can be well worth the investment to strengthen the resilience of their biggest asset."
Top Tips to Prepare
