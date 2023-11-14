Port Macquarie News
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Mid North Coast renters hit as more of Australia becomes unaffordable

By Jen Melocco and Sue Stephenson
Updated November 15 2023 - 1:32am, first published 1:08am
Real estate sites show there are properties for rent across Port Macquarie, but are they affordable? Picture, Google Maps and Canva
The chances of finding an affordable home to rent are becoming slimmer for those in regional Australia, according to a new report that spells out the dire state of our housing market.

