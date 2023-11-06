*This story has been updated.
Police have released the name of the woman killed in a motorcycle accident near Port Macquarie on Saturday, November 4.
She was 65-year-old Kerry Austin of Port Macquarie.
Police and NSW Ambulance were called to the Pacific Highway at Thrumster at 2pm, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police say Ms Austin was riding with friends but was the only one involved in the accident.
She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
Crews from the RFS and SES also attended and assisted with traffic control.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
Police are still looking into the cause of the accident but one of the factors they are investigating is the weather at the time.
The area was affected by torrential rain, wind and lightning at the time of the accident.
Officers are still looking for witnesses or dashcam footage of the accident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
