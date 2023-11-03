A Port Macquarie salon owner has been nominated in Australia's largest and longest running hairdressing awards program.
Andy Liebeck of Andy Pandy Hair Candy is one of four hairstylists nominated for Digital Influencer of the Year at the Australian Hair Fashion Awards (AHFA).
The Port local discovered he had made the cut when the nominees were announced via livestream online.
"When they said my name, I just remember I went hot in the face," he said.
"I thought 'Is this happening? Is this real?'
"I couldn't believe when my name was selected to be a part of one of the most recognised hairdressing awards in the southern hemisphere."
Mr Liebeck started his TikTok account in 2020 showcasing hair transformations and step by step tutorials.
"It started off as a marketing tactic and now it's something else," he said.
"Which is kind of inspiring to myself."
Mr Liebeck currently has 128,000 followers on the platform with people from the United States, Canada, UK, Germany and New Zealand interacting with his videos.
"It's evolving into the digital world and that's quite exciting because that's where I really shine," Mr Liebeck said.
"I shine in real life as well but I think the ability to reach so many more people to inspire so many more people."
The recent award nomination has inspired the business owner to enter himself in more awards in the future.
"It's always been a dream of mine to enter into awards," he said.
"Years ago I never thought I'd ever even be nominated for something like this."
Mr Liebeck and his salon team will be travelling down to Sydney for the AHFAs on November 13.
"I hope it inspires [my team] to push hard and enter into some hair awards," Mr Liebeck said.
"It makes life exciting.
"It's nice to be recognised for what you do on the daily."
