Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is determined not to make international headlines this year.
Council has gone with a different approach to this year's Town Green Christmas tree.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Christmas Fair in 2022 wasn't quite as spectacular as everyone had hoped, with the anticipated oohs and ahhs replaced by "hah-hah" at the lighting of the tree.
The decision to decorate the towering Norfolk Pine last year almost ruined Christmas when the switch was flicked and a dishevelled display of string lights and colourless globes were revealed.
The tree made headlines around the world and was even turned into multiple memes online.
Even Port Macquarie-Hastings Council couldn't help but laugh at its "very sad Christmas tree".
This year council is hoping to avoid the funny headlines and is instead opting for a new artificial Christmas tree on Town Green.
"Standing at 9.5m high, the new artificial tree will have a 10-year life span which will allow for many more uses in Christmases to come," Council's group manager Liveable Communities, Lucilla Marshall, said.
The new tree will also feature a walk-through base, allowing a perfect spot for a holiday snap.
"People will get their first glimpse of the new tree when we start setting it up in early December," Ms Marshall said.
The tree will be lit up for the first time at the annual Christmas Fair on Friday, December 8.
"Following world-wide attention in 2022, there's no doubt that anticipation for this year's Christmas Fair will be high," Ms Marshall said.
"But while it might not live up to the international accolades of last year's infamous Christmas Fair countdown... we're sure it'll still get all the attention it deserves."
The Christmas Fair will also include an ice skating rink, a visit from Santa, a Christmas laser light show and a number of market stalls and food trucks.
"While [the ice skating rink] won't be real ice, the artificial rink will be free to skate on and no doubt be very popular among kids on the night," Ms Marshall said.
The family-friendly fair will take place from 5pm-9pm on Friday, December 8, with the lighting of the new sustainable tree at Town Square to take place at 8.15pm.
Expressions of Interest are now open for any stall holders who wish to set up their stall on the night. Applications are open until 10 November, here.
For more information on the Christmas Fair, visit; Christmas Fair Port Macquarie Hastings Council (nsw.gov.au).
