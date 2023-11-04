Port Macquarie News
Seaside Classic 2023 underway in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
November 4 2023 - 2:30pm
More than 700 junior basketball players are competing in the 2023 Seaside Classic this weekend in Port Macquarie (November 4 and 5).

Local News

