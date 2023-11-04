More than 700 junior basketball players are competing in the 2023 Seaside Classic this weekend in Port Macquarie (November 4 and 5).
There are 78 teams taking to the courts in the two-day odd-age tournament.
Established as a warm-up event before the official representative season commences in March next year, the Seaside Classic will be used by Port Macquarie coaches to make final representative team selections.
In one of the biggest Seaside carnivals in the last decade, junior players have travelled from Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Newcastle and the neighbouring Mid North Coast clubs.
The Port Macquarie Dolphins have 16 teams competing in the tournament.
"[That's] the highest number of teams we have entered in the competition," Port Macquarie Basketball Association president Grant Carson said.
Due to the popularity of this year's tournament, all six courts at the Indoor Stadium and two courts at St Columba Anglican College are being used over the two days.
Crowds of supporters gathered to watch the tough competition throughout Saturday morning.
Games will be played throughout Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning before the grand finals will be held at 2pm and 3pm.
