Part 2 of Kenny's column on Port's surf school

*This week is Part 2 of Kenny's column on Port Macquarie Surf School. Catch-up on Part 1 here. But first, here are this week's surf conditions.
I know the swell will drop but don't be alarmed as this good swell from last week will stick around and push waves onto most beaches.
Winds will vary S-SW changing N-NE over the weekend at around 5-10 knots.
Swell will be 1m-1.5m rising to about 1.8m on Wednesday.
Water temp will be 19-21 degrees. Tides will be higher in the morning - 1.2m-1.7m with lows of 0.2m-0.5m around midday.
Life savers report a lot of sand has been gouged out from the high tides last week.
So make sure you check conditions with the changes; a lot of water moves on the run out tide.
Let's move on to the modern era, but before we do its worth noting Peter Won.
Over 40 longboard and shortboard titles, Wayne Hudson has followed on with five state titles and three national titles. What a great effort.
In 2003 Wayne and brother Grant joined Peter in the surfing business. Grant eventually moved, but in 2012, Wayne and his wife Amie took over the business - keeping it in the family.
They won business awards along the way and were also mentioned in NSW Parliament for their hard work teaching the art of surfing.
The surf school's main asset is the ability to understand all sort of people and abilities.
Having watched Wayne first-hand applying his trade, you can see him making a difference.
One of our morning crew, Kerry, started slow about six years ago - asking me and Bobby for tips. Then one day she just decided she needed to go the next level.
Kerry booked a few professional lessons with "young Huddo" and to see the change in Kerry's surfing over the next 12 months was amazing.
One day as we walked down to Flaggies together, I asked her 'what was it that Wayne taught you?' In one word she replied, "confidence ".
Now in the morning you can see her flying down through Chickens with the greatest of ease.
Wayne also does before school coaching, after school coaching and private lessons, which are filmed with his eagle eye .
Last week, young Ollie joined the coaching ranks with his Pop Peter and Dad, Wayne. Three generations doing a lesson together at Flynns Beach where it all started.
It has been a pleasure to talk about the Hudson Crew with all their achievements.
What I have talked about is only scratching of what they have accomplished. How lucky are we to have them in our town.
Kenny
