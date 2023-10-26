Kenny's surf report this week is part one of a two-part story about Port Macquarie Surf School.
To the conditions this week.
There will be S-SE winds up to 20 knots on Thursday and Friday.
We could see good swell on most beaches over the weekend. Fingers crossed a little bit of rain is coming.
Winds will abate Monday and will be about 10-15 knots and shifting to NE.
Tides will be high in the morning and late afternoon with a low of 0.2 metres and a high of 1.8 metres, so a large trough between tides.
This is how Peter Hudson turned a passion for surfing into a lifetime career.
Having grown up with Peter and his wife Chris, I thought it would be great to showcase a local surfing business.
Peter often surfed with myself and Bobby in the '60s and we had a couple of the famous road trips to Plomer in my Morris Minor.
Peter helped organise local, regional, state and even national competitions throughout '70s and '80s.
The surf school started when Peter was asked if he would start coaching surfing in 1981 at lake Cathie by a few locals.
I'm of the impression that this was the first surf school in the state.
With no modern technology such as social media and smartphones, it was the old school way of word of mouth and it spread like wildfire on the North Coast about this new surf school.
With it being a new concept, the surf school had to meet the council's requirements. Water safety accreditation was also a high priority, so in comes Bobby Rosenbaum who worked closely with Surf Life Saving NSW to help Huddo get started.
The surf school was so popular with Port Macquarie locals, Huddo had to apply for more access to beaches, with Flynns becoming the main location of the surf school.
Eventually the local schools got involved and it got a whole lot busier for Huddo, getting all the local young surfers to regional, state and national competitions.
He also helped with judging at the highest level.
Many mature aged locals started wanting private lessons with the business.
Peter all of a sudden was in surfing heaven, spending all day at the beach doing what he loves.
Part two of the story behind the Port Macquarie Surf School will be in Kenny's column next week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.