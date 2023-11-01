Police are investigating a break and enter at a local Port Macquarie business that saw electronics, costumes and alcohol stolen from a boat.
A young Caucasian man aged believed to be aged between 18 and 20-years-old has been spotted on security camera footage breaking into and stealing from the Port Adventure Cruises' boat between 1.15am and 2.06am on Monday, October 23.
Port Adventure Cruise owner Elsa Barbosa discovered that someone had broken into her boat situated near Clarence Street when she arrived at 8am that day to prepare for a scheduled function.
"It was like 'great, I've got 85 people arriving in just under two hours and I've got to deal with this as well," she said.
Mrs Barbosa found life jackets left on the wharf, table clothes tossed to the ground, drawers strung open and fridge doors left open.
The eftpos machine, laptop used for music, parts of a dolphin costume and alcohol from the fridge had all disappeared.
Mrs Barbosa estimates roughly $2500 to $3500 of items have been stolen.
"It takes us a long time to recoup that," she said.
"At least no one got hurt and nothing got damaged and we were able to proceed with the cruise.
"But it's just an inconvenience."
In the rush to prepare for her upcoming event, Mrs Barbosa was able to contact police and her IT employee who discovered the thief through security camera footage.
She had to fork out roughly $400 for a new eftpos machine which only arrived on Thursday, October 26.
For three days, Mrs Barbosa ran events without the machine at a time when many customers are still reliant on cards to make payments.
Port Adventure Cruises has witnessed its fair share of setbacks with bushfires, floods and COVID-19 impacting many other businesses in recent years.
"Business owners in Port Macquarie need to catch a break," Mrs Barbosa said.
"Having this person come in... it's almost like we do one step forward, two steps back."
With security camera footage clearly depicting the thief, Mrs Barbosa hopes he will found.
The man was seen wearing a light coloured long sleeve shirt, light coloured shorts, sunnies, a cap and joggers.
He is believed to be between 170 to 180 centimetres tall.
He had been spotted on other boats in the area that morning.
Police are continuing their investigation of the break-in and are encouraging anyone who recognises the man to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
If Mrs Barbosa could speak to the man, her message would be simple.
"You don't want to go down that life," she said.
"Work honestly, get a job and have a full life.
"Don't steal from other people."
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Port Macquarie Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
