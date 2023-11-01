Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police investigate Port Adventure Cruise break in and theft

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
November 1 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Adventure Cruise owner Elsa Barbosa started her morning by discovering someone had broken into and stolen items from her business' boat on Monday Ocotober 23. Picture by Emily Walker
Port Adventure Cruise owner Elsa Barbosa started her morning by discovering someone had broken into and stolen items from her business' boat on Monday Ocotober 23. Picture by Emily Walker

Police are investigating a break and enter at a local Port Macquarie business that saw electronics, costumes and alcohol stolen from a boat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.