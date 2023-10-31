Logans Crossing residents now have a vital road connection to Kendall after two and a half years.
The old timber Logans Crossing Bridge was destroyed by floodwaters in 2021 and has been closed to traffic since.
Now, permanent access across the Camden Haven River has been restored with the completion of the new $2.77 million Logans Crossing Bridge.
The Logans Crossing Bridge is the first of five of Port Macquarie Hastings Council's (PMHC) five major bridge projects to be delivered under the NSW Government's $500 million Fixing Country Bridges Program.
When the Port News spoke to resident Jim Shorter about the bridge closure in May 2023 he said the closure meant less traffic on the rural road but it also created a longer drive to Kendall.
He said residents were looking forward to a new bridge.
Logans Crossing resident Ian Oxenford said the bridge closure had been extremely inconvenient.
"When it rains, Herons Creek Road is full of potholes, and in the dry times, dust," he said.
The Logans crossing Bridge reopened to traffic earlier this month.
PMHC Director Community Infrastructure, Robert Fish, said this was a great outcome for a community who had been patiently waiting for a new bridge since March 2021.
"This is an important milestone which will provide much-improved connectivity for the residents of Logans Crossing, who until earlier this month had been using a detour via Herons Creek Road and the Pacific Highway for access to Kendall following the floods of March 2021," Mr Fish said.
"Courtesy of NSW and Australian Government funding, as well as our own investment, the replacement of Logans Crossing Bridge and the 12 other structures will help reduce long-term maintenance costs to council, and provide improved safety for pedestrians, vehicles, and cyclists."
The completion of Logans Crossing Bridge follows several smaller-sized projects delivered under the Fixing Country Bridges program including Farrawells Bridge at Telegraph Point, Tower Bridge at Pembrooke, and Old School Bridge at Herrons Creek.
PMHC engaged major contractors Saunders Civilbuild, and Eire Constructions, to complete the works across two separate contract packages.
The 13 projects across the region have been funded with $21,085,000 from the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Program, $500,000 funded from PMHC and $385,000 from the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Program.
"We look forward to continuing over the next seven months, with a view to having the full package of works complete by May 2024," Mr Fish said.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison, said bridges play a vital role in community wellbeing in regional NSW.
"Having safe, secure access to school, towns, hospitals and critical services such as emergency agencies, means communities will not only lead to better outcomes for road safety, but for economic and social sustainability," she said.
