Logans Crossing Bridge build complete as part of the Fixing Country Bridges Program

Updated October 31 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:30pm
The new Logans Crossing bridge is now open to traffic. Picture supplied by PMHC
Logans Crossing residents now have a vital road connection to Kendall after two and a half years.

