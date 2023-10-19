Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Charity Golf Day support delivers Encore for breast cancer patients

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquaries Dot Ball with Taree visitors Judy Hope, Donna Warren, Sue Pitman and Shirley Maurer. The Taree team took out Best Dressed award. Picture supplied
Port Macquaries Dot Ball with Taree visitors Judy Hope, Donna Warren, Sue Pitman and Shirley Maurer. The Taree team took out Best Dressed award. Picture supplied

Port Macquarie Women's Golf Club members have again dug deep, through their annual Charity Golf Day, to support locals with breast cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.