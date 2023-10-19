Port Macquarie Women's Golf Club members have again dug deep, through their annual Charity Golf Day, to support locals with breast cancer.
A record field of 143 golfers took to the fairways at Port Macquarie Golf Club on Wednesday, October 18 to raise funds in support of Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI) breast cancer patients.
Proceeds from the day will fund an award-winning, eight-week exercise and wellness program, Encore, for MNCCI breast cancer patients.
Port Macquarie Women's Golf Club president Maus Grant said the success of the day was underpinned by event sponsor, KFC franchise owner Fran Scutts, and the 143 golfers who each donated $4 from their $25 entry fee.
"We are grateful for Fran's ongoing support over the past seven years as this is a cause that is close to the hearts of our members," Ms Grant said.
"Fran's generous sponsorship of $6000 and the funds raised on the day with the support of two golfing members and other local businesses, means we are able to commit more than $7000 to supporting this wellness program, which is highly regarded by MNCCI's breast cancer team."
Since its inception in 2017, the charity golf day has raised more than $35,000.
Breast cancer survivors spoke at the presentation event following the Casino Royale 4-person Ambrose, where the lady golfers took "pretty in pink" to an entirely new level.
MNCCI Breast Care Nurse Joanne Woodlands was also present, and grateful for the support, thanking the players who took part, including sponsor Fran Scutts, for ensuring the day was a social and fundraising success.
"Encore supports women by helping them restore strength, mobility and flexibility," Ms Woodlands said.
"We had to suspend the program in 2020 due to funding and social distancing problems, so we are delighted to be able to, once again, offer this program to women who have completed their treatment.
"We have 14 grateful participants in our current wellness program, which started last month, and this year's charity golf day means we can commit to two more programs in February and September next year."
Ms Woodlands also urged women aged 50 to 74 to book a free mammogram. She said 45.5 per cent of eligible women in the region were overdue for their two-yearly breast cancer screening.
"Screening is still the best way to detect breast cancer early, which improves a person's chance of survival and greatly reduces the need for invasive treatment," Ms Woodlands said.
"More than 530 local women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year; one in seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Age and being female are the biggest risk factors - not family history."
To make an appointment at BreastScreen NSW Port Macquarie clinic, call 13 20 50 or book online at www.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.
