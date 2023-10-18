To the conditions this week.
Wind will be SW to NW in the morning and shifting to NE in the afternoon. Wind speeds will be varying from SW five to 10 knots with NE up to 15 knots.
Swell will be 1.2 to 1.8 with the high tides and 0.4 to 1.8 on the lower tides in the morning and late afternoon.
The water temperature will sit around 19-21 degrees with good clarity.
Overall conditions will be small to medium waves on most beaches with some of the more open beaches Middle Rock, Bonny Hills and North Haven having plenty of waves.
Our ferry driver George also reckons you should take a ride and have a look at the north wall on the incoming tide.
This week I'm looking back over the decades when surfing just began and the conditions experienced during those times.
I remember the '60s were considered the cyclone era, with the early '60s seeing waves over 20 feet for weeks at Towns and Flynns.
This cyclone weather dragged into the '70s, when there always seemed to be good swell and waves on most point breaks.
The '80s and '90s were more prevalent to the stormy era.
Storms would build late in the afternoon after NE winds, sometimes building for a couple of days and delivering swell for short periods.
The 2000s era was more settled, with large swells mostly coming from down in Antarctica moving up the coast.
Two out of three times the southerly swell would dissipate off the Newcastle coast and head out to sea. This was also during dry weather, but as we all know floods follow drought.
In 2019, we had a mighty flood which moved the ocean sand and resulted in a large build up of sand on all point breaks in the area including Crescent Head, Point Plomer and North Haven.
Looking back through the decades, we may be due for a large cyclone era after the flood and drought.
Remember surf safety. Always take a mate and check up on the other surfers. It's not all honey and gold. It's easy to have a wipe out and lose control.
