What's biting: plenty of flathead action in our rivers

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
October 18 2023 - 4:00pm
This weeks photo is of junior Billy Breskal with a great flathead catch from the weekend. Picture, supplied
It seems the Mid North Coast is copping a real hammering with strong southerly winds one day, followed with gusty north-easterly winds the next, the weather this past week can't make up its mind as to what season we are in.

