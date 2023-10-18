Port Macquarie News
Richard Mainey remembered as 'caring' and a 'quiet achiever'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Richard Mainey is being remembered as a "quiet achiever" by his family. Picture of Richard in 2021 by Ruby Pascoe
Richard Mainey is being remembered by his family after he died while protecting the family farm from the Willi Willi Fire, west of Kempsey on Monday.

