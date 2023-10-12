It's been years since the Camden Haven Show has opened its gates to the community.
That's set to change on October 14 and October 15 when the popular event returns for the first time since 2019.
Camden Haven Show Society preparation coordinator Doug Pope said the committee is very pleased the show is going ahead.
It was cancelled in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID pandemic and wet weather, which posed health and safety concerns.
Mr Pope said a lot of time and money goes into putting together the huge event, and it relies on a huge team of workers.
Some of the show's major sponsors carried over their support into the 2023 event after the 2022 show was cancelled.
Mr Pope said their generosity represents the loyalty of the local community when it comes to supporting agricultural shows.
Nearly 100 sponsors from across the region have backed the 2023 show.
Mr Pope said he's looking forward to the agricultural aspects of the show, as well as exploring the terrific displays in the pavilion.
He said shows are fantastic at showcasing the local talent and expertise of people in communities.
"I say to people 'it's not a show unless you put something into it'," Mr Pope said.
The Camden Haven Show is at the Kendall Showground on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 from 8am.
For more details or to view the program, please visit www.camdenhavenshow.org.au
