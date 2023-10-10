The beautification and safety improvements to Kew's revitalised main street have been given the tick of approval by local business owners.
The completion of the $2.1 million transformation has delivered a more modern and accessible main street for businesses, tourists and residents.
Owner of Kew Corner Store Staffan Andler said the works have been a "long process".
"It has taken a bit longer than was expected, but it's great that it's now finished," he said.
"For the community and Kew it's so much safer now and it's slowed the traffic down."
Co-owner of the Royal Hotel Kew Scott Coman echoed Mr Andler's comments.
"I want to thank the council, government and contractors for delivering this project," he said. "It's been great for business and improves safety."
Local contractors Eire Construction successfully delivered the work on behalf of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC), which includes new road resurfacing, new footpaths, new raised pedestrian crossing, new roundabout and medians, new feature walls, formalised car parking and new garden beds.
The project, which received an $800,000 grant through the Australian Government, $400,000 from Round Five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund and $200,000 from Transport for NSW - Centre for Road Safety, also included the reconstruction of the main Ocean Drive/Nancy Bird Walton Drive and Kendall Road roundabout, landscaping, kerb and guttering.
PMHC also invested $800,000 into the upgrades.
PMHC director community infrastructure, Robert Fish, said this project has delivered much-needed improvements to the town centre of Kew.
"These beautification works have delivered significant enhancements for pedestrians, motorists and residents and offer a refreshed look and feel for the town centre. We also feel it will have long-term benefits for businesses, with improved car parking, landscaping and outdoor dining options," he said.
"We do appreciate that this project has been a long-time coming for the community of Kew, and we're thankful to them and our construction partners EIRE for navigating some of the short-term challenges which were faced."
PMHC mayor Peta Pinson said the upgrades were needed for the thriving communities of Kendall and Kew.
"This is considered one of the fastest growing regions in NSW and this embellishment upgrade will benefit the community," she said.
"What we're seeing today is the delivery of a section of the masterplan which happened because the community wanted to see this area improved."
Federal Duty Senator for Lyne, Deborah O'Neill, said the revitalisation project would significantly transform the village centre of Kew, and she looked forward to seeing other projects such as this delivered under the Federal Government's Growing Regions Program.
Mr Andler said the upgrades will be a boost for local businesses.
"It's beautiful and we're proud of what we've achieved," he said.
For further information on the Kew Main Street Upgrades, visit www.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/kew-main-street-upgrade.
