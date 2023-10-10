Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kew's main street safety and beautification upgrades complete

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated October 11 2023 - 9:15am, first published October 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Peta Pinson, PMHC CEO Dr Clare Allen, Federal Duty Senator for Lyne Deborah O'Neill and a representative from EIRE Constructions officially open the upgraded Kew main street. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Mayor Peta Pinson, PMHC CEO Dr Clare Allen, Federal Duty Senator for Lyne Deborah O'Neill and a representative from EIRE Constructions officially open the upgraded Kew main street. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

The beautification and safety improvements to Kew's revitalised main street have been given the tick of approval by local business owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.