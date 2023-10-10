A community event in Port Macquarie has raised awareness about mental health.
Neami National presented the 2023 Neami Community Cup on Tuesday, October 10 which featured a day of soccer, stalls, a barbecue, competitions, prizes and activities.
Neami National Mid North Coast service manager Cherie Caltabiano said the event brought people together in Mental Health Month to raise awareness about the impact of mental health, break down the stigma and show that the service providers are working together and there to help.
She said we can all play a role in mental health awareness, whether it is supporting a colleague, friend or family member, or attending events such as the Neami Community Cup.
Sixteen soccer teams competed at Findlay Park for the Neami Community Cup. Other prizes included best dressed, most valuable player and lucky door prizes.
More than 20 organisations and agencies hosted stalls showcasing their services.
Supporters on the day also took part in fun activities at each of the stalls.
The event coincided with Mental Health Month and World Mental Health Day.
The theme of Mental Health Month is "we all have a role to play".
