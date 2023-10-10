Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

2023 Neami Community Cup kicks goals for mental health

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 11 2023 - 1:52pm, first published October 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A community event in Port Macquarie has raised awareness about mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.