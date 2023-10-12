A charity has launched a fundraiser after a therapy pony's vet hospital stay.
Bunny, a therapy pony with Learn from Horses, is on the road to recovery after a choking episode on Sunday, September 24. The 34-year-old pony has no top teeth due to his age.
Learn from Horses secretary Deb O'Malley said Bunny received treatment during a three-day vet hospital stay.
The charity has a fundraising target of $2000 towards the costs.
"Donations will help leave more money for other things," Mrs O'Malley said.
Bunny has been part of the Learn from Horses' program for seven years. He visits aged care facilities and makes appearances at community events.
It is hoped Bunny will be well enough to visit Sienna Grange aged care on Friday, October 13.
Learn from Horses has 27 ponies and horses that brighten people's lives.
"It is so lovely to see the smiles on people's faces," Mrs O'Malley said.
"Happy horses and happy ponies make people happy."
The charity delivers a program which promotes wellbeing through interaction with its horses and ponies.
