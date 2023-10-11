It's a big day of horse racing this weekend in NSW with punters getting ready for TAB Everest race day at the Royal Randwick in Sydney.
But Port Macquarie-Hastings punters can also get a slice of the action with the Wauchope Jockey Club's Seaview Race on Saturday, October 14.
"We race on the same day so we came up with calling our [race day] Seaview," Wauchope Jockey Club secretary manager Debbie Prosser said.
The Wauchope Racetrack will have a flurry of races on for show with Everest and Kosciuszko races available for viewing on the big screen as well as local races taking place on the track.
"We've got full bar facilities, canteen, barbecue...bookmakers, and full coverage of the Everest and Kosciuszko," Mrs Prosser said.
"So they can come here, watch and bet on the big races in Sydney plus bet on the locals."
Representatives from across NSW will be taking to the track including plenty of local horses.
Mrs Prosser's son and trainer for the club, Colt Prosser has a horse in every race.
Mrs Prosser said she hopes to see a crowd on Saturday for the race.
"It's such a nice casual atmosphere, it's really easy going," she said.
The Wauchope Seaview Race is the final race to be held at the track before the highly anticipated Boxing Day race.
"You can't move," Mrs Prosser said.
"The whole place is jam packed."
The much loved Boxing Day even sees locals and visitors catch up at the track for a day of racing and fun.
"The whole town turns up here so it's a big party," Mrs Prosser said.
"It's our biggest day."
Gates for the Wauchope Seaview Race Day open at noon on Saturday, October 14.
