Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wauchope welcomes weekend of racing with Seaview Race

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 11 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wauchope Jockey Club's Colt Prosser with thoroughbred Royal Kew who will be racing in the Wauchope Seaview Race on Saturday, October 14. Picture by Emily Walker
Wauchope Jockey Club's Colt Prosser with thoroughbred Royal Kew who will be racing in the Wauchope Seaview Race on Saturday, October 14. Picture by Emily Walker

It's a big day of horse racing this weekend in NSW with punters getting ready for TAB Everest race day at the Royal Randwick in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.