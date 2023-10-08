Community Building Partnership grants are now open for eligible clubs and groups.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams is encouraging not-for-profit organisations to apply before October 27, 2023.
"The Program offers grant funding for infrastructure based projects that meet a need in the local community," she said.
Requests must be for a minimum $5000 up to as much as $300,000.
"The Port Macquarie electorate has received almost four million dollars through this funding program over the past 12 years."
The Hastings Flying Association is one of the previous recipients.
"The NSW Government is looking for projects that will deliver positive social, recreational or environmental outcomes through the construction or improvement of community facilities.
"The program also helps create local jobs by supporting local businesses. We know the importance of local infrastructure projects and how they can deliver vital improvements in the local community."
Additional information can be accessed via the Community Building Partnership website nsw.gov.au/cbp
Applications close at 5pm, Friday October 27.
