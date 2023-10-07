Mural artists have transformed a Wauchope laneway into a creative focal point.
Eight artists painted 10 murals in Oxley Lane over two days during the Walls of Wauchope community initiative.
There are more murals to come.
Lead mural artist Damon Moroney said the community input and response has been overwhelming.
"They are all loving it and they all want more [murals]," he said.
Mr Moroney said the murals make the laneway more inviting and colourful, and the artworks attract foot traffic.
He said the project provides an avenue for the participating artists' work to be promoted and appreciated, while hopefully opening up future opportunities.
Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Gary Rainbow said the mural initiative combats graffiti tagging. Murals act to deter graffiti.
Businesses came on board to support the mural project, as did the participating artists.
It is also hoped the murals will become a drawcard for visitors.
Mr Rainbow said the new murals look spectacular, adding so much life to the laneway.
"Everyone is thrilled to bits," he said.
