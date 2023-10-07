"Not enough hours in the day, not enough days in the week," said Esma Cochrane in the 1997 documentary "Grey Nomads".
It was an unsurprising refrain from a woman who, according to daughter Diane Miller, lived a "full and adventurous life".
Mrs Cochrane (nee Wade) was born in Wauchope in 1925. She died in Port Macquarie on September 9, 2023.
Mrs Miller, also of Port Macquarie, says her mother's life was driven by community service and an adventurous spirt.
"Fittingly, she passed on the anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth's death," Mrs Miller said. "Esma was [also] a woman involved in any cause."
Mrs Cochrane travelled around Australia four times, including on the journey captured by production company December Media.
It was from that documentary about Mrs Cochrane and several other senior travellers, which aired on the ABC, that the term "grey nomads" was born.
Mrs Cochrane was raised on the family dairy farm at Byabarra. At 18, she left home to join the Australian Women's Army.
Stationed at Port Kembla, her job included transporting prisoners of war to Cowra, and being the official driver for the POW camp's commander.
It was the start of her lifelong love of driving, which included a stint operating the taxi at Byabarra with her then husband.
Married three times, Mrs Cochrane raised four children, Diane, Marilyn, Moya and David (deceased), before becoming a great, great grandmother.
She first became active in the Country Women's Association (CWA) while living in the Illawarra.
For many years she also ran the CWA kiosk at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - so efficiently, Mrs Miller adds, that she was nicknamed "the Colonel".
She was helping to run the kiosk when the show was held for the last time at Moore Park, in
1997.
Returning to the Hastings saw Mrs Cochrane join Legacy and the Port Macquarie Evening Branch of the CWA.
After identifying a social need in the number of Port Macquarie grandparents becoming carers, she and fellow CWA members created the support group "Grandparents as Parents Again (GAPA)".
The program went on to win a state award.
In 2009 Mrs Cochrane was awarded with life membership of the CWA and in 2010, received the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to the community.
A memorial commemorating Mrs Cochrane's life will be held at Settler's Inn at 1pm on Tuesday, October 17.
