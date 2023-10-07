Port Macquarie News
Man transported to hospital after motorcycle accident near Yarrowitch

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 7 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service is a vital 24-7 aeromedical operation. Picture supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out to a motorcycle accident near Yarrowitch, west of Port Macquarie, on Friday, October 6.

