The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out to a motorcycle accident near Yarrowitch, west of Port Macquarie, on Friday, October 6.
A man in his 50s was treated for leg injuries by the helicopter's medical team and transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition.
NSW Ambulance tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the motorcycle accident, which occurred near the Spokes Mountain Trail in the Willi Willi National Park area.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene about 2.15pm on Friday. Both the helicopter's medical team and paramedics treated the man.
