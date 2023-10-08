Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

State honour for Port Macquarie team behind school's mental health program

By Sue Stephenson
Updated October 8 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A program supporting the wellbeing of First Nations students at Green Hill Public School has won a statewide mental health award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.