Lake Cathie residents Libby and Allan Phillips were going about their nightly routine when a life-threatening incident unfolded.
Mrs Phillips is 73-years-old and has always maintained good health.
There were no warning signs she would go into cardiac arrest on May 14 after attending a Mother's Day celebration at the Ocean Club Resort, Lake Cathie.
The couple had undertaken CPR training just two weeks prior to the incident.
On May 14 Mr Phillips was brushing his teeth, while Mrs Phillips was in the shower.
Mr Phillips said he knew something was wrong when he noticed his wife sliding down the shower's glass window.
"I said 'are you alright darling?' but there was no answer," he said.
He quickly went to her aid and realised she didn't have a pulse.
Mr Phillips, who is nearly 84-years-old, said he believes his background as a police officer helped to keep him calm during the incident.
He went downstairs to call triple zero before racing back up to Mrs Phillips to commence CPR.
The couple's toy poodle also knew something was wrong.
"She was screaming her head off," Mr Phillips said.
The paramedics arrived and used a defibrillator on Mrs Phillips before transporting her to hospital.
It was discovered the cardiac arrest was caused by a burst aneurysm in Mrs Phillips' brain.
"They said there was a five per cent chance of me surviving," she said.
Mrs Phillips said her balance is still not what it was prior to the incident but overall she feels fine.
The couple married in 1988 and have six children.
Heart Health hosted the CPR training for a number of residents at Ocean Club Resort, including the Phillips.
Heart Health volunteer coordinator Traci Moore said the couple's story demonstrates the importance of doing first aid training and keeping qualifications up to date.
"He [Mr Phillips] said it was fresh in his head what was said at that training," she said.
Ms Moore said people never know when they are going to have to put their knowledge into action.
"A little bit of information can go a long way in saving someone's life," she said.
Heart Health hosts four walking groups in Port Macquarie, Laurieton, Kempsey and Wauchope.
The aim of each group is to provide both exercise and social connection between people who have experienced a heart event and/or their carers.
Heart Health volunteers also carry out education talks at various community locations, visit patients at the hospital and assist with rehabilitation.
For more information please visit www.hearthealthnsw.com
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.