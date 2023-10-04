Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

SES responds to damage caused by strong winds across Port Macquarie-Hastings

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 5 2023 - 11:47am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES Port Macquarie members are kept busy after strong winds lashed the area. Picture by SES Port Macquarie
SES Port Macquarie members are kept busy after strong winds lashed the area. Picture by SES Port Macquarie

NSW State Emergency Service volunteers received more than 30 calls for help as strong winds hit the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.