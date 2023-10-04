NSW State Emergency Service volunteers received more than 30 calls for help as strong winds hit the region.
The Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Camden Haven SES units were kept busy with call-outs from yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 4).
The volunteers responded to jobs across the local government area from Dunbogan to Lake Cathie, Bonny Hills, Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Rollands Plains.
SES Port Macquarie unit commander Michael Ward said 23 jobs came into the Port Macquarie unit in response to incidents caused by sustained wind with gusts up to 80km/hr.
"When something like this happens, everyone works together to get it done," he said.
The call-outs ranged from roof and fence damage to trees across roads.
Meanwhile, residents are encouraged to be prepared as storm season continues.
They are urged to clean gutters, downpipes and drains, secure loose items, and trim trees and branches.
