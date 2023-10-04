Encouraging young people to shake off unrealistic expectations is the main message for this year's Headspace Day.
Headspace Day (October 4) is an annual day of awareness that focuses on the mental health and wellbeing of young people.
Port Macquarie Headspace held a community barbeque on Wednesday to celebrate young people and raise awareness about the societal pressures affecting our local youth.
Community engagement officer for Headspace Port Macquarie Emily Lawson said the theme of this year's Headspace Day is about rubbishing unrealistic expectations.
"We've seen the rise of anxiety, depression and just worry among young people that has grown with all of the natural disasters we've experienced and COVID-19," she said.
"There's a lot of anxiety [for young people] about being the perfect student and not being able to make mistakes.
"We're encouraging our young people to rubbish unrealistic expectations they have put on themselves. It's all about accepting yourself for who you are."
Community members and services attended the barbeque, with young people also given the chance to participate in a mural painting workshop.
"This event has allowed our community to come together and connect with each other in a positive and creative way," Ms Lawson said.
"I think young people locally are hyper vigilant about the next big issue that's going to affect them and that leads to worry and anxiety, so this is a good opportunity to ease their worry."
Young people between the ages of 12 and 25 are encouraged to reach out to Headspace if they need support.
"We're always here for our young people and if anyone needs to reach out or talk to anyone, we have an open door policy," Ms Lawson said.
