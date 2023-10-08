Two of the area's businesses are finalists in an awards program which celebrates outstanding achievements in the tourism industry across the state.
Positive Energy Adventures & Retreats is vying for top honours in the NSW Tourism Awards new tourism business category, and Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat has been announced as a finalist in the unique accommodation category.
The 2023 NSW Tourism Awards, with the winners announced on November 8, showcases the best of NSW tourism, highlighting the operators and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation and customer service.
Peta Alexopoulos and Belinda Johnson launched Positive Energy Adventures & Retreats in March 2023 after the two friends combined their skills to create the region's first multi-day pack-free hiking experience.
The hike from Settlement Point to Crescent Head fosters health, wellness and connections, and in a collaboration with Dr Aunty Rhonda Radley, talking about Country and sharing stories forms part of the experience.
Mrs Alexopoulos and Mrs Johnson have also expanded the business with a range of new offerings.
"We are keen to get people out of their head and onto their feet," Mrs Alexopoulos said.
"It's really important for our guests to leave feeling replenished but also physically quite in awe of themselves."
Mrs Johnson said it was a massive achievement for the business to be a NSW Tourism Awards finalist when it was so new.
"It's another step in the right direction for us," she said.
Mrs Alexopoulos said she feels proud for the business to be among the finalists in the NSW Tourism Awards.
Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat is a finalist in the unique accommodation category which focuses on the uniqueness of the tourism experience.
Husband and wife team Peter Johnson and Kerry McFadyen embraced sustainability with their business right from the start at a time before sustainability became more mainstream.
Mr Johnson said they have progressed to what he calls regenerative tourism.
The money from tourism is used to regenerate the property. The mangroves have more than doubled in size, while more than 300 trees have been planted.
Another unique aspect of the business is its high percentage of international tourists. Up to 35 per cent of guests visit from overseas.
The Dunbogan property features two luxury treehouses, and a wedding, event and function venue called The Fernery.
The property also has a wetland walkway to a European-style bird hide.
Mr Johnson said they were thrilled to make the finals of the NSW Tourism Awards.
"To get to the finals in the unique accommodation category is a reward in itself, and fingers crossed, maybe we can do a little better," he said.
The NSW Tourism Awards program features 27 business categories, two individual excellence categories and the Judges' Tourism Star Awards to honour outstanding resilience and innovation.
Winners of each category will be revealed at a gala ceremony in Sydney.
