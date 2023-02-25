People will have the opportunity to learn more about Indigenous culture when the Mid North Coast's first multi-day hike is launched on March 8.
Port Macquarie residents Peta Alexopoulos and Belinda Johnson decided to establish the walk to provide a positive way of connecting people with the outdoors.
The duo lost a good friend of theirs, which motivated them into living each day to the fullest.
"We're passionate about finding the aura in life," Peta said.
"Being able to reach out, look up and enjoy all that we have around us."
The 34.3km multi-day hike starts at Settlement Point in Port Macquarie.
Over three days and two nights, participants will walk through Limeburners Creek National Park and Goolawah National Park, to finish at Crescent Head.
Peta and Belinda have collaborated with Aunty Rhonda Radley, a strong Aboriginal woman with family and cultural ties to the Birpai/Dhanggati/Dunghutti nations.
Aunty Rhonda will share her personal stories of Indigenous history and culture, as a way of understanding an obligation to take care of country.
"So they (participants) can appreciate the land so much more," she said.
Aunty Rhonda said Point Plomer is her spiritual home.
"My family have had many years of occupying that area," she said.
"We had a family camp there.
"For me it's always been about going there to nurture my spirit.
"When I'm feeling down or a little bit sad, I go to my spiritual home to get energised."
Aunty Rhonda has fond memories of walking along the beach and collecting pipis, a cultural practice.
Aunty Rhonda said it's important to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people 'as one' - Wakulda (Gathang language).
"To share all our stories because stories are important and it really connects us," she said.
"Share and also listen."
"That's not just listen with your ears, but with your whole being, to the land and to each other."
Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association president Janette Hyde said the planned hike was a great initiative and a fantastic opportunity for people to explore the coastline.
"With so many people wanting to experience nature hikes, this planned activity looks great," she said.
"It should attract many people, and not just from the local area.
"Many areas of NSW would be interested in this venture."
Peta said she doesn't know why a multi-day hike hasn't been established earlier, and is pleased they have been able to create it.
"We just thought how great would it be to journey along the coastline," she said.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for our region."
Peta and Belinda say the organisations involved in gaining approval, including Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Kempsey Shire Council and National Parks, have been supportive of their venture.
It's taken about 12 months for the idea to come to fruition.
The multi-day hike, through new business Positive Energy Adventures & Retreats, will be launched on March 8 to coincide with International Women's Day.
The first hike is scheduled for March 10 and is already booked out.
There are four hikes planned for 2023, to coincide with each season. They are in March, May, August and November.
Peta said a lot of people are keen to "get off the radar" and take a break from the busy lives they lead.
The walk is pack-free, with all accommodation, activities and meals provided for.
Some proceeds from the hike will go towards Beyond Blue, Australian mental health and wellbeing support organisation.
