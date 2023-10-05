Jumping out of a plane is a scary concept for most of us - but a 90-year-old Port Macquarie resident has described the experience as 'exciting'.
Bob Moloney said skydiving has always been something he's wanted to do.
For his 90th birthday present he got his wish thanks to family members.
He boarded a Skydive Port Macquarie plane on Saturday, September 30 to take the leap.
To make the occasion extra special, his granddaughter Ashlee decided to join him.
"I've wanted to do it for years," Ashlee said.
The duo travelled about three kilometres up in the air and said it was special to see Port Macquarie from high above.
Mr Moloney said the cars below looked like the size of peas, while Ashlee said she could spot her house.
Mr Moloney wasn't nervous to make the jump, despite travelling at an estimated 250km/h for the first section of the journey down to the ground.
"The wind is just gushing at you," he said.
Once the parachute opened, Mr Moloney enjoyed 'floating down' for the landing.
Mr Moloney said he's glad he made the leap.
He'd be willing to do it again for his 95th birthday, which will coincide with Ashlee's 21st.
Flying on a commercial plane is next on Mr Moloney's bucket list, as he's only ever flown on smaller planes.
Mr Moloney's son Jason Bell said his father is an inspiration for others, as he's proving people can achieve some incredible feats with age being no barrier.
Mr Bell said his father has always been active.
Mr Moloney still has a driver's licence and likes to keep busy with household chores such as mowing.
