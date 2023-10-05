Port Macquarie News
Good News

Port Macquarie's Bob Moloney skydives to celebrate 90th birthday

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
October 6 2023 - 9:00am
Jumping out of a plane is a scary concept for most of us - but a 90-year-old Port Macquarie resident has described the experience as 'exciting'.

