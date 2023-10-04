Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fran Jordan awarded Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club's True Grit Award

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurieton's Fran Jordan recently received the Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club's True Grit Award. Picture supplied by Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club
Laurieton's Fran Jordan recently received the Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club's True Grit Award. Picture supplied by Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club

Laurieton's Fran Jordan says it's important to stay active for benefits to health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.