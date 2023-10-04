Laurieton's Fran Jordan says it's important to stay active for benefits to health.
The 90-year-old is a member of the Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club and she recently received the True Grit Award.
A club spokesperson said the award is given annually to a member who displays outstanding tenacity, attendance at training, team-ship and inspiration to club members.
Mrs Jordan is also known for being the oldest active dragon boat paddler in Australia.
Mrs Jordan said she's made lifelong friends at the club and also enjoys the health benefits the training brings through exercise.
She said the sport has given her the opportunity to compete in regattas all over Australia.
Mrs Jordan is excited to compete with other club members at the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide on October 13 and 14.
Mrs Jordan joined the Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club when it started in 2008 and still trains several times a week.
A club spokesperson said Mrs Jordan inspires her club mates and paddling buddies with her happy personality and positive attitude.
"Loved and respected by club members for being the unassuming and humble person she is, Fran has earned the nickname 'Fran the Fabulous'," she said.
